Following negative COVID tests, New Hampshire Governor Sununu was admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was hospitalized to a hospital on Friday for “additional testing” after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to his office.

Sununu’s chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement uploaded on Twitter by journalists that the governor “is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary step to investigate the origin of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week.”

Sununu said he “awoke with symptoms similar to COVID and, out of an excess of caution, I took two fast antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative” on Wednesday.

According to WMUR, Sununu is completely vaccinated and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year.

