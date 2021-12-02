Following narcotics raids, officers look through bins.

After investigating homes in connection with narcotics distribution, officers were observed going through bins.

On Thursday, November 12, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Merseyside Police searched a number of properties in Liverpool and Wigan.

As part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in the neighborhood, officers jumped into action.

Officers were spotted entering a home on Manley Road in Huyton at around 2pm, which was one of the raided properties.

The Washington Newsday obtained footage of NCA officials searching through the properties containers.

Armed personnel were sent to assist the NCA and Merseyside Police in one of the raids.

The NCA sought to calm the public, therefore it stated that the action was planned ahead of time.

According to a spokeswoman, “As part of an investigation into the sale of Class A narcotics, National Crime Agency agents assisted by Merseyside Police are currently serving warrants at various residences in Liverpool and Widnes.

