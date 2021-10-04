Following Mohamed Salah’s strike for Liverpool against Man City, Chelsea fans stake a claim for Eden Hazard.

Chelsea fans are divided over Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City.

In a 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield, Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal versus City.

In their penultimate match before the October international break, the Reds had to settle for a point to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

Liverpool’s other goal came from Sadio Mane, but goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne kept the hosts from taking all three points.

Salah’s goal was his ninth in all competitions this season, and it came in his seventh match in a row.

The Egyptian’s goal has drawn comparisons to a similar goal scored by Eden Hazard for Chelsea against Liverpool in a League Cup match in September 2018.

Many Chelsea supporters have remarked on the two goals, with many claiming that Salah’s recent goal against Man City is superior to the shot from the now-Real Madrid forward.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“At Anfield, Eden Hazard scored the best goal, none of that Salah nonsense.”

“Regardless of how good Salah performs, how many goals he scores, or how many trophies he wins, he will always be compared to Hazard because everyone knows he will never be on the same level as Hazard. Forever the standard.”

“Salah scored a fantastic goal, but it was Azzar who did it first.”

“Hazard used to score such goals on a regular basis. Salah accomplished it today, and he’s now better than Hazard.”

“Mo Salah’s goal is wonderful, but it doesn’t compare to Eden Hazard’s goals against Arsenal and Liverpool when at Chelsea.”

“Hazard’s goal at Anfield is far superior to anything Salah has ever scored.”