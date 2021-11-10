Following millions of children missing vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning not to ignore the risk of measles.

On Wednesday, public health officials cautioned the public not to forget about an ancient threat: measles.

A new report from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that a serious measles outbreak is still a possibility. The two agencies warn that monitoring for measles and other infectious diseases has decreased after two years of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. They fear that it could keep public health officials in the dark about the exact number of active measles cases around the world. The number of youngsters vaccinated against measles declined substantially as COVID-19 cut the number of medical appointments in 2020, according to the joint report. According to the research, vaccination efforts stagnated last year in the same way as COVID-19 did, with 24 campaigns in up to 23 nations being postponed.

According to the health organizations, the slowdown in measles vaccinations has put more than 93 million people at risk for the disease, including 70% of youngsters who have only had a single dose of the vaccine. According to the data, this year saw the highest increase in measles cases in the prior 20 years. It went on to say that while a 95 percent vaccination rate is often believed to protect communities from measles outbreaks, just 70% of children in 2020 received their second vaccine dosage.

Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals, believes the worst is yet to come.

“While reported measles cases decreased in 2020, data shows we are likely witnessing the quiet before the storm as the danger of outbreaks grows around the world,” stated O’Brien in a news release accompanying the research.