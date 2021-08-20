Following Mike Richards’ departure, Mayim Bialik is being pressured to step down as Jeopardy host.

Mike Richards resigned from his newly announced position as host of Jeopardy! on Friday, citing provocative statements he made years ago. Some on social media are also urging Mayim Bialik, who was hired to host the show’s primetime edition and specials, to follow suit.

Bialik, who has been in shows such as Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, has been chastised for previous comments she made on vaccines, as well as an opinion piece she penned for The New York Times that detractors dubbed “victim blaming.”

On Friday, many people, including Jeff Jarvis, a former television critic and current journalism professor at the City University of New York, felt Bialik should be removed as a replacement for the late host Alex Trebek. He also agreed with a large portion of the fan base that actor/television children’s personality LeVar Burton should take over the role.

Jarvis remarked on Twitter that Bialik “spreads vaccination scepticism and promotes brain quackery.” She isn’t the right person to represent a show about facts and authority.”

20 August 2021 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis)

Beyond the Sling, Bialik’s parenting book, was published in 2012. “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children,” she wrote, “but this is a very personal decision that should only be made after sufficient research, which is now within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health, regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

However, she stated in a YouTube video that she and her children would be receiving COVID-19 immunizations in October 2020. She said it was “extremely distressing” that people didn’t get the COVID vaccine, but she still doubted the efficacy of other vaccines, saying they’re “never 100% successful.”

