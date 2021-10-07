Following Mike Parry’s remark, the Jeremy Vine show has received hundreds of Ofcom complaints.

Following Mike Parry’s statements on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 broadcast, dozens of complaints have been filed with Ofcom.

When Mr Parry suggested that minorities need to be “squashed down,” he shocked both the audience and his co-panelists.

The remarks were made during a debate on the M25 about the Insulate Britain Protestors.

Carol Vorderman breaks down in tears as she recounts her son’s bullying at school.

According to the Mirror, the regulatory authority has received 383 complaints in the wake of the segment, in which Mr Parry said: “The problem in this country in all areas is that minorities always gain the upper hand because we’re so accommodating.”

“And minorities have to be squashed like that!” he added, pounding his hand on the desk to emphasize his point.

Fellow panelist and journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown expressed her displeasure with Mr Parry’s remarks, saying, “Oh my gosh,” and suggesting that the TalkRADIO host “go and live in China.”

“I don’t want to do too much squashing of minorities on a Friday,” a surprised Jeremy Vine sought to defuse the situation, but Mr Parry’s comments prompted over 400 individuals to complain to Ofcom.

Following the comments, viewers went to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“WTF! ‘Minorities have to be squashed, like that!’ #JeremyVine,” one tweeted.

“This is unbelievable- Mike Parry: ‘The problem in this country, in all areas, is that minorities always get the upper hand because we’re so tolerant & minorities have to be squashed, like that!” said another.