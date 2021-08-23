Following Mary Cook’s death at the age of 92, Gogglebox’s Dave and Shirley lead tributes to her.

Mary Cook, the star of Gogglebox, died in hospital at the age of 92, prompting a flood of tributes.

On behalf of Mary’s family, Channel 4 and show producers Studio Lambert announced the news today.

When Mary and her buddy Marina Wingrove joined the cast of the famous show in 2016, she became an instant fan favorite.

Her Gogglebox co-stars have also paid tribute to the “loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother” in a statement, praising her for her “brilliantly witty and frequently naughty moments.”

The Malones expressed their sorrow to Mary’s friends and family in a poignant Instagram post.

Instagram

“Sincere sympathies to Mary’s family and friends, as well as Marina,” the post stated. People always wanted to know how you were doing during Covid since the nation adored you. One of the country’s most popular retirees. You are going to be sorely missed. x” RIP The Malones

Dave and Shirley, who co-starred with her on the show, paid tribute to her, saying, “So sad, such a nice lady.”

Jenny and Lee have also written a lovely tribute to Mary.

“Our sincere condolences to Mary’s family, Marina and friends, and everyone at Gogglebox,” they stated. All who knew and loved you will remember you as a colorful character and gorgeous lady. Mary, rest in peace. Lee and Jenny.”

Mary’s family has begged for privacy during this sad time, according to a statement posted by Channel 4 earlier today.

Ellie Warner responded by sending a sequence of weeping and heart emoticons.