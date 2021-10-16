Following Mark Quinn’s arrest in Holland, the UK’s top 20 most sought people have been revealed.

The faces of the 20 people on the National Crime Agency’s’most wanted’ list are shown here.

Mark Quinn was apprehended earlier this week in Holland as part of a combined investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Scottish police, and local officers.

Quinn had been on the run for seven years, first being designated as a wanted man in 2014 in connection with a cocaine scheme in Scotland.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

His photograph was painted on the side of a van and drove throughout Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2019 as part of a big push to apprehend people believed to be overseas.

Quinn, 57, of Stockbridge Village, has worked with some of the biggest names in British boxing and has spent years working with young boxers at a grassroots level on Merseyside.

According to authorities, the Merseyside man would now face extradition proceedings to the United Kingdom.

Following Quinn’s arrest and the arrest of Croxteth man Michael Paul Moogan in April, the NCA now has 20 persons on its most wanted list.

Moogan was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates as part of a complex operation involving the National Crime Agency and Dubai police.

Officers of the NCA accused Moogan and his associates of being involved in drug trafficking schemes from Latin America to Europe.

Dubai Police suspect he tried to evade CCTV in an attempt to elude police after entering the UAE under a false identity. Using technology, though, authorities were able to locate him.

The Liverpool guy will be extradited to the United Kingdom to stand trial.

Following a raid on a café in Rotterdam that police claimed was used as a meeting location for international drug traffickers, Moogan had been on the NCA’s wanted list for eight years.

Wakeling, Richard

In April 2016, Richard Wakeling, of Brentwood, Essex, attempted to smuggle £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine into the UK.

He fled before the start of his 12-week trial in 2018, and was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 11 years in jail.

Wakeling’s right lower leg was amputated, and he now wears a prosthetic limb and receives regular medical care.

In Ireland, Spain, Canada, and Thailand, he has relatives and friends.

