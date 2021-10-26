Following Liverpool’s humiliation of Manchester United, Conor McGregor makes a ‘peers’ allegation.

Following Manchester United’s thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday, UFC fighter Conor McGregor has weighed in on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s situation at the club.

Liverpool ran away comfortable 5-0 winners at Old Trafford, handing United their third league defeat of the season.

As a result of the result, there has been a lot of speculation about the manager’s future, with many people anticipating him to be fired.

Recent reports suggest that Solskjaer will be given another chance to turn things around, but McGregor, a long-time United supporter, believes the club legend’s job should be’rearranged.’

According to the Mirror, McGregor expressed his opinions in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

He stated, ” “At United, the problem is that it’s just a bunch of young guys talking to each other. Peers.

“You’ll need someone to assume command over the group conversation. When Ronaldo played, Ole was on the bench. It’s a peer. Not nearly enough.

“I adore and admire Ole, but his job needs to be adjusted. This is my viewpoint.” One supporter joked, “Ole out,” prompting the Irishman to retort, labelling the person a “dumb” for wanting Solskjaer fired.

“Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever “Ole will always be united!” His role needs to be recast, and someone from above the group chat needs to be brought in.

“Someone to lead the nascent squad. God’s blessings.” After Sunday’s setback, United are currently seven points behind Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side being the league’s only unbeaten team.