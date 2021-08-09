Following Lionel Messi’s and Man City’s difficulties, Liverpool and FSG will oppose any UEFA changes.

UEFA recognizes that they have important challenges to address as they try to recover from the pandemic’s effects and the consequences from the unsuccessful European Super League experiment.

Revisioning the Financial Fair Play rules, which are now a decade old, is near the top of that list. While they have clearly helped curb spending among those clubs who may have otherwise overspent in pursuit of glory, they have effectively pulled up the drawbridge to the elite clubs and have not really pumped the brakes when it comes to stopping them from spending huge sums.

How does FFP work with Lionel Messi joining a Paris Saint-Germain team that already contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr? How would the idea of Jack Grealish and a prospective Harry Kane transfer beneath the FFP threshold affect Manchester City, a club that notably won a case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn UEFA sanctions connected to FFP breaches?

The details of what will happen next are still being worked out, but salary limitations appear to be on the table.

The Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool in the United States, is well-versed in pay caps, something that does not exist in the Premier League.

With the collegiate system underlying the leagues, no promotion or relegation during play, and salary caps in effect throughout the major professional leagues, American sport has traditionally operated differently than European sport.

Major League Baseball, where FSG’s Boston Red Sox play, does not have a hard salary ceiling, instead relying on a luxury tax, which penalizes teams incrementally for exceeding a specific payroll limit. Some teams have been more willing to pay the fines for those violations, albeit there are competitive penalties for serious violators, such as losing their place in the all-important draft picks, which can have a significant impact on a team’s future orientation.

For the most part, FSG has financial security in Boston. They know where they need to be for payroll, and they know they can’t afford to miss out on a prize as valuable as the Champions. “The summary has come to an end.”