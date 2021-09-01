Following last-minute bin pickup changes, residents are demanding “refunds.”

Many readers of Washington Newsday have expressed their dissatisfaction with improvements to Wirral’s garden trash collection services announced this week, with many stating that the modifications are “not good enough.”

Wirral Council stated yesterday that it would be “temporarily” switching from a fortnightly to a weekly service for brown bag garden trash collections, for which households pay a year membership.

They claim the move is being made to “minimise disruption” in the borough after their waste management partner, Biffa, announced a shortage of HGV1 drivers and issues with covid isolations, which has resulted in bins not being collected or being collected late in recent weeks in various areas across the borough.

The decision to change to monthly collections means that the service will not have to be suspended while green and blue garbage collections are prioritized, according to Wirral Council.

“Garden trash collections in Wirral – which are usually fortnightly – will be carried out monthly starting this week as a temporary arrangement due to a scarcity of licensed HGV drivers across the country,” a spokesperson for Wirral council said in a statement shared on social media yesterday.

“Our waste management partner, Biffa, is reporting a driver shortage due to personnel testing positive for COVID-19 or being forced to isolate due to close contact with someone.

“Collection services were disrupted last week, so Biffa sent crews out over the weekend to catch up.

“A reduction in garden trash collection frequency, at least for the next four weeks, is considered as a less-disruptive option to suspending the service entirely while green and grey bin collections are prioritized due to manpower shortages.

“As an optional service, we appreciate that customers will want to get the most out of their membership, and once we’ve assessed the full scope of the disruption, we’ll contact subscribers with more information about the missed collections.

“Subscribers should go to https://www.wirral.gov.uk/bins-and…/brown-garden-waste-bin to find out when their new collection date is:”

On the Wirral Council Facebook page, many had responded to the council’s announcement from yesterday. “The summary has come to an end.”