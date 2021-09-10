Following Joe Biden’s order for a vaccine mandate, the hashtag #IWillNotComply is trending on Twitter.

After President Joe Biden authorized a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that could effect up to 100 million Americans, the hashtag #IWillNotComply trended on Twitter on Thursday.

In announcing the edict, Biden said his “patience” with individuals who refuse to get vaccinated was “running thin” due to the virus’s continued Delta variant-fueled spread. The rule applies to most federal employees, health-care professionals, government contractors, and private businesses with 100 or more employees. Instead of having the vaccine, the rule allows people to do weekly COVID-19 testing.

Biden’s announcement elicited varied emotions online, with strong support for and opposition to the mandate expressed. The #IWillNotComply hashtag was used on Twitter by those who were adamant that they would refuse to be vaccinated regardless of the possible consequences, which included losing their employment.

“With his unlawful, unconstitutional, and totalitarian federal vaccination mandate, Joe Biden has gone full authoritarian,” conservative talk radio presenter Jeff Kuhner tweeted. “Over 80 million Americans, including myself, now have to choose between the vaccine and my job. Biden’s administration has devolved into a dictatorship. #MAGA #IwillNOTComply”

With his illegal, unconstitutional, and totalitarian federal vaccine requirement, Joe Biden has gone full authoritarian. Over 80 million Americans, including myself, now have to choose between the vaccine and my job. Biden’s administration has devolved into a dictatorship. #MAGA #IwillNOTComply

10 September 2021 — Jeff Kuhner (@TheKuhnerReport)

Conservative political cartoonist Ben Garrison tweeted, “Livestock are involuntary drugged.” “Human beings are not livestock. #IwillNOTComply”

Medications are administered to livestock without their consent. People are not to be confused with livestock. #IwillNOTComply

— Cartoons by Ben Garrison 10 September 2021, GrrrGraphics.com (@CartoonsBen)

After incorrectly claiming that COVID-19 vaccinations are “not a vaccine” in an earlier tweet, Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger used the hashtag to agree with podcast presenter Tim Pool, who had simply tweeted “I will not comply” after the order was issued.

“Neither do I,” Sanger added. “#IWillNotComply”

#IWillNotComply https://t.co/OkjRsguFP1 #IWillNotComply

September 9, 2021 — Larry Sanger (@lsanger)

“#Biden delivered a caustic and divisive speech, denouncing millions of Americans whose only crime was making a personal medical decision, which they are free to do. This is a condensed version of the information.