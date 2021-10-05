Following investigations into ‘pop-up’ brothels, a suspect has been named.

Following investigations into ‘pop up’ brothels, a man from Merseyside has been charged.

Officers visited an address and charged Stephen Norton, 51, of Kew Road, Southport, with maintaining a brothel.

Xiuyan Wang, a 43-year-old Morecambe woman, has also been charged with the same crime, according to Wales Online.

The two were apprehended after a lengthy police investigation.

The premises were traced down by a specialist squad of police targeting organized crime in the Newport area of Wales, as well as locations in Fife, Kent, the Midlands, and along the M4 corridor.

Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for Southern Wales, and Gwent Police worked together to make the arrests.

On September 30, Norton and Wang appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court and were given court bail.

“Tarian and Gwent Police have worked together to identify and close a number of suspected ‘pop-up’ brothels in the Newport area,” said Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney of Tarian.

“On Wednesday September 29, detectives visited two properties in the north west of England and arrested a man and woman from Southport and Morecambe on suspicion of running a brothel following a thorough investigation.”

Tarian is financed in part by the Home Office and the three police forces in southern Wales.

It is a multi-disciplinary squad of officers and employees seconded from the Dyfed-Powys, Gwent, and South Wales police forces that combats all forms of organized crime, including fraud and cyber-crime.