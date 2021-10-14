Following increased censorship, Microsoft has pulled LinkedIn from China.

As Beijing continues to expand its online restrictions, Microsoft announced Thursday that it will shut down China’s edition of LinkedIn.

“While we’ve had success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity,” the firm stated in a statement, “we haven’t had the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed.”

It continued on like this: “In China, we’re also dealing with a far more difficult operating climate and stricter compliance requirements. As a result, we’ve decided to retire the current LinkedIn localized version.” Since February 2014, LinkedIn has had a presence in China. However, President Xi Jinping’s administration has taken steps in recent months to strengthen its grip on internet corporations by enacting anti-monopoly laws and data security crackdowns. This comes as Xi seeks to strengthen China’s Communist Party’s control over the news media.

Instead of LinkedIn, Microsoft will build “InJobs,” a standalone program that will focus on assisting Chinese people find jobs and will not include LinkedIn’s social media features.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.