Following ‘inappropriate’ statements made in town, women ‘felt at risk.’

A man is said to have approached a number of women and made “inappropriate comments.”

A spokesperson for Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police said they got many allegations of a man approaching ladies and making ‘inappropriate’ statements of a’sexual nature’ in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

The women ‘felt at peril’ after the comments, according to the article.

Following the discovery of a ‘real warrior’ at a station, tributes have been paid to him.

According to a Lancashire Police spokesperson, a 51-year-old Merseyside man was questioned about the remarks.

He will now be summoned to appear in court for a Section 5 Public Order Offense, they added.

The agency moved to reassure residents in Ormskirk that “all reports of this nature” are taken seriously by police.

Officers also expressed gratitude to the women for coming out with their reports, as well as the public’s support.

Lancashire Police stated in a statement: “We have recently received information of a man approaching women in Ormskirk and making improper statements to them.

“In connection with these issues, a 51-year-old Merseyside man was interviewed yesterday.

“He will be summoned to appear in court for a violation of Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

“We wish to reassure the Ormskirk community that all reports of this sort are taken very seriously by us.

“Please call 101 if you suspect something similar has happened to you.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit this page for the most up-to-date information and breaking news.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.