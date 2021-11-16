Following Hurricane Katrina, the Archdiocese of New Orleans will pay $1 million for false FEMA claims.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans will pay more than $1 million to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after being accused of making fraudulent claims in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The allegedly bogus claims were made to fund repairs that the Archdiocese said were required following the catastrophic and destructive hurricane that ravaged the area in August 2005. The claims were made between 2007 and 2013, according to the DOJ, and were produced for the Archdiocese by the Los Angeles-based engineering firm AECOM.

Concern