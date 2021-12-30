Following his release from prison, the father is concerned that he will be able to stroll by the man who murdered his daughter.

After spending half of his prison sentence, a guy who killed a four-year-old girl while driving at terrible speeds was released.

Aidan McAteer killed Violet-Grace Youens in March 2017 while driving a stolen car at rates of over 80 miles per hour.

Violet-Grace died in the hospital afterwards. McAteer also struck her grandmother, Angela French, who suffered life-altering injuries.

He was sentenced to prison in May 2017 after fleeing the scene and then the nation before returning to the UK.

According to The Washington Newsday, he was freed from prison halfway through his sentence and is now living in the community under supervision.

McAteer, who was 23 at the time, pleaded to causing death by hazardous driving and was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, with the remainder served on probation.

Dean Brennan, McAteer’s front seat passenger, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

McAteer, now 27, has broken jail rules by sharing messages about his life inside on social media during his stay in custody.

He was being imprisoned at HMP Buckley Hall in Rochdale, a Category C male jail that prepares inmates for release.

He will have to obey a series of rigorous guidelines once he gets out of prison, and any violations will result in him being sent back to prison.

One of the terms is that McAteer is not permitted to enter an exclusion zone that includes areas of St Helens.

Violet-father, Grace’s Glenn Youens, told The Washington Newsday after McAteer’s release that despite this, he was extremely likely to walk past his daughter’s killer.

Mr. Youens explained: “That type of person does not change. I suppose it is highly likely that I may pass him one day while walking.” Mr. and Mrs. Rebecca stated: “He will never be forgiven by us. People can say anything they want about forgiveness, but unless they’ve been in our shoes and lost a child, they’ll never know what it’s like.

“He exhibited no remorse for what he did the day he ran past our Violet-Grace while she was sleeping,” the summary concludes.”