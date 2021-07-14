Following his indictment, Donald Trump’s top financial adviser was removed of his positions.

Less than two weeks after his criminal indictment, Donald Trump’s corporation has stripped its top finance head of many leadership roles.

Allen Weisselberg, Mr Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, has pleaded not guilty to 15 New York state counts stemming from the company’s alleged involvement in a tax fraud scheme.

The Trump Organization’s decision to remove Mr. Weisselberg from his post as director of numerous of its subsidiaries indicates that the company is dealing with a difficult new business environment as it tries to reassure bankers and other business partners.

Mr. Weisselberg will continue to serve as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Trump’s legal battle with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, as well as his efforts to safeguard his corporation, may have reached a critical juncture with these steps. In order to re-establish trust and continue to borrow and create deals, companies frequently drive away accused top executives.

“This might all be part of them attempting to seem nice to the outside world,” said Daniel R Alonso, a former chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

“When their business partners question, ‘We saw these charges,’ they have something to answer. What does this entail for your financing, your permits, and your company agreements?’

According to another former Manhattan prosecutor, the decision to keep Mr Weisselberg as CFO indicates that the company is hesitant to move aggressively to distance itself, possibly because of Mr Weisselberg’s high value, but also out of fear that he might start cooperating with the district attorney in the larger investigation into the Trump Organization.

“They appear to be threading a needle,” said Daniel Horwitz of McLaughlin and Stern, a white collar defense firm. “They want to keep him close to avoid him flipping.”

A request for comment from the Trump Organization was not returned.