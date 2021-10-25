Following his hat-trick against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah sends the perfect Liverpool message in only ten words.

After Liverpool’s emphatic victory over Manchester United, Mohamed Salah congratulated his teammates.

In Manchester, Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated from start to end, with Naby Keita scoring within the first five minutes, kicking off an attack at Old Trafford.

Diogo Jota added a second goal before Mo Salah put on another show at Old Trafford, scoring a hat-trick to cap off another outstanding display.

His three goals in the Premier League were his 105th, 106th, and 107th, breaking Drogba’s record for most goals scored by an African player.

Salah would be chosen man of the match by both Sky Sports’ coverage of the game and the club’s fan-voted man of the match.

Salah also took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to applaud his teammates.

“With this team, winning should always be the only choice,” Salah remarked.

With 10 goals in nine games this season, the Egyptian winger has moved three goals clear of Jamie Vardy at the top of the goalscoring charts.