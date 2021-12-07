Following his defeat in Afghanistan, Biden engages in high-stakes diplomacy with Putin over Ukraine.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian forces continue to mass along the Ukrainian border amid fears of an invasion.

The meeting between the two presidents is high-stakes diplomacy, as Ukraine’s existence as an independent nation is in jeopardy, and it’s unclear whether the US can stop Russian action.

The summit takes place less than four months after the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan on August 31 and the Taliban took control of the country.

The Biden administration has been heavily chastised for its handling of the military reduction, and will be careful to prevent another apparent foreign policy blunder.

When Biden meets with Putin, he is likely to urge a de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, but it is unclear what the president can do to persuade Putin to withdraw his soldiers.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned that Ukraine’s administration is too close to the West, and has warned NATO that Ukraine should not join the alliance.

When Putin meets with Biden on Tuesday, he is expected to demand a promise that NATO will not expand into the country. This commitment would apply to both NATO membership and NATO troop presence in Ukraine.

Biden is unlikely to offer such a promise, and if he did, he would face harsh criticism from his political opponents. On the eve of the call, he spoke to NATO allies, and his government has threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if Ukraine is invaded.

While the exact nature of those consequences is unknown, it is expected that they will include severe economic sanctions, such as cutting Russia off from the international banking settlement system known as SWIFT.

Any direct military engagement by the United States on behalf of Ukraine is unlikely. While the administration is willing to implement economic penalties (such as restricting Russian banks), it will not send American soldiers on the ground.

The discussion comes following reports that US intelligence believes Russia could attack Ukraine as early as January, with an estimated 175,000 troops. There are currently roughly 70,000 people.