Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions.

The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney before to filming.

Her journey to Australia sparked controversy as the Australian government cut the number of Australian nationals and permanent residents allowed to return home each week from 6,000 to 3,000 in an attempt to reduce the possibility of Covid-19 seeping from hotel quarantine. Over 34,000 Australians who wish to return home are still detained abroad.

Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities, are on lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak caused by the highly dangerous delta form.

Hopkins would be deported, according to Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, who boasted on Instagram about her intention to break quarantine restrictions.

Ms Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “It’s disgusting that this individual behaved in this manner, and she will be departing.”

“As soon as we can arrange it, we will get her out of the country,” Ms Andrews stated.

She said she planned to scare personnel who delivered meals to her door by approaching them naked and without a mask in a since-deleted Instagram video from her hotel room.

Quarantined individuals are not permitted to open their hotel room doors until 30 seconds after their meals have been delivered, and they must wear masks while doing so.

Hopkins’ remarks, according to Ms Andrews, were “shameful.”

Ms Andrews added, “The idea that she was out there gloating about breaching quarantine was simply awful.” “It was a smack in the face of all those Australians who are currently under lockdown, and it is simply disgusting behavior.”

Hopkins’ contract with Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia, the production firm behind the show Big Brother VIP, in which she was set to star, was canceled on Sunday.

In a joint statement, Seven and Endemol Shine said, “We firmly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.”