Following her captivity by militants in Mali in 2017, a Colombian nun has been released.

A Colombian nun who was kidnapped by al Qaeda-linked extremists in Mali more than four years ago has been released.

Gloria Narvaez was abducted in February 2017 along the Mali-Burkina Faso border.

“The Mali presidency salutes this nun’s daring and bravery,” the presidency stated in a statement.

Her release conditions have not been announced.

Sr Narvaez was kidnapped by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, who had released a series of videos in which she begged the Vatican for assistance.

Sr Narvaez is pictured in a yellow dress and scarf on the Malian presidency’s Twitter feed, smiling and holding her hands together. She is also seen meeting with President Assimi Goita, Mali’s temporary leader.

“I thank God, who is the light and the peace,” Sr Narvaez said in a brief statement shown on state television. “I thank the Malian authorities, the president for all the efforts made so that I am free.”

“May God continue to bless you and Mali.” I appreciate it very much.” She went on to add that after spending nearly five years in captivity, she was in good health.

“I am grateful to the people of Karangasso for their prayers and all of their efforts in securing my release. And I beg forgiveness from all Malians, from all those who may have been ill (as a result of my actions).” Several other Westerners, including an American pastor kidnapped in Niger and a French journalist, are still being held by the al Qaeda-linked gang.

Since 2012, Mali has been battling an Islamic terrorist insurgency.

With the support of a French-led military campaign in 2013, extremist rebels were driven from power in Mali’s northern cities. However, the militants swiftly regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its partners battling the insurgency on a regular basis.