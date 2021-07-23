Following heinous sex offenses, a child molester left a girl “damaged.”

After committing horrendous sex offenses in the 1970s, a child molester left a girl “damaged.”

Over the course of several years, Kevin Howard preyed on three youngsters in the Wirral, forcing two of them to perform sex acts on him after attempting to force a third to do so.

After regularly torturing one child, the now 69-year-old left her “damaged.”

He was jailed for a slew of sex offenses at Liverpool Crown Court.

Howard attempted to put his hand down Child A’s trousers and forced Child B to perform a sex act on him, according to Judge Denis Watson, QC.

His most heinous crimes were committed against Child C.

The court stated that he had “no reservations” about classifying the victim’s injuries as “serious.”

The prosecutor, Trevor Parry-Jones, presented a statement from Child A, in which she claimed, “I was wrecked by Kevin Howard’s abuse.”

“I’m not sure what my life would have been like if this hadn’t happened.”

“There was no support, no one to talk to,” she claimed.

Child C admitted to taking antidepressants “on and off” throughout her childhood.

“I believe the abuse I endured and the psychological repercussions it had on me stopped me from becoming a better mother,” she added.

“Over the years that have passed, Howard has been allowed to live his life while I have attempted to deal with the consequences as best I could,” she added.

Following a trial, Howard was found guilty of 18 counts of sexual offenses against the three youngsters, including two counts of gross indecency with a child and 16 counts of indecent assault on a female.

Defending attorney Fiona McNeill requested the judge to take into account his absence of prior convictions.

Howard, of Mucklougher, Leitrim, Ireland, she claimed, had never sought to discourage his victims from coming forward.

Ms McNeill stated that he was “just a young man” at the time of the offenses and that he was now being treated for a variety of health issues.

“You took advantage of the fact that those were youngsters, and they were just too little to complain about the gruesome and horrifying deeds you committed,” the judge stated.

Howard was imprisoned.