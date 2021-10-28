Following ‘hateful comments,’ George from the Great British Bake Off delivers a statement.

After getting abusive remarks during Tuesday’s episode of the Great British Bake Off, George Aristidou has spoken out.

After a terrible pie week, George, 34, found himself on the verge of being eliminated.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, on the other hand, gave George a second opportunity, instead announcing Amanda’s departure.

Fans are blown away by the Emmerdale actress’s dramatic hair transformation.

However, George claimed that he received some hostile remarks as a result of the episode.

George said he’d received private messages with ‘hateful ideas,’ though he didn’t go into detail about what they stated.

“I just wanted to give a huge thank you to all the kind-hearted people who are supporting ALL the bakers with real bake-off spirit!” George wrote on Instagram in response to the criticism. You guys are great!” It is not okay for the minority who believe it is acceptable to privately message harsh thoughts in order to make people feel awful about themselves.

“Can I just remind you that we all auditioned for a baking show, and you don’t have to go out of your way to promote hate.”

“#bekind, #spreadlovenothate, and #whodiedandmadeyouthejudge,” he wrote at the end of the message.

On next week’s Bake Off, the participants will take on caramel.

In the Signature challenge, the remaining bakers must put their own spin on a traditional caramel dessert before crafting a family favorite biscuit bar in the Technical test.

The Showstopper requires the contestants to produce a jaw-dropping dessert enclosed in a sugar dome.