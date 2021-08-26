Following grooming allegations, CallMeCarson has pledged to donate profits to charity.

Carson King, also known as CallMeCarson on YouTube, has spoken out months after claims that he groomed and improperly texted teenage females arose.

King told his supporters in a video titled “Moving Forward” that was released to YouTube late Wednesday that he meant to donate “100 percent” of whatever income he gained to charity.

“It’s been a long, boys. “This isn’t going to be your typical YouTuber apology video, and I’m not going to make it long and drawn-out,” King begins the minute-and-a-half tape. “I’ve learned a lot over the last year, and I’m not searching for forgiveness or excuses.”

King stresses that he will not address the specifics of the incident or respond to any questions, preferring instead to “tell you what I can do in the future.”

“For the next year, I plan on donating 100% of my revenues to charity, with a different charity as the emphasis each month,” King writes, emphasizing that the commitment is not a “excuse to sweep things under the rug.”

He explains, “I’m doing this because I want to change a horrible scenario with a lot of people watching into something positive for a lot of people.” “Really, all I want to do is do my own thing and raise money for those who are in need more than I am.”

The 22-year-old also said that he would be returning to streaming on September 1 and that the first month’s proceeds will be donated to Games for Love, a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating pain, saving lives, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of children.

Since it was posted on Wednesday night, King’s recent video has received over one million views.

King’s former Lunch Club collaborators claimed in January that the YouTuber told them he had been texting underage girls.

King groomed her when she was 17 and he, according to Twitter user @miniborb. This is a condensed version of the information.