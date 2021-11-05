Following GOP victories, Ron DeSantis bobblehead appears to be in high demand.

After receiving client requests, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a bobblehead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week.

According to Florida’s Local 10 News, the nonprofit announced the bobblehead of the Republican governor on Friday and claimed it had received requests “from all sides of the aisle.”

California’s Gavin Newsom, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Texas’ Greg Abbott, and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer are among the governors whose bobbleheads are available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The website of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum states, “United States Governors have played an important part in the country’s ongoing fight against the Coronavirus, often making difficult decisions and taking brave efforts to keep their residents safe from the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“These bobbleheads were chosen based on consumer requests and are not linked with, supported, or approved by the Governors. They are not an endorsement or a reflection of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s political connections “said the organization.

The DeSantis bobblehead was released during a week in which Republicans won well in the US elections. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, defeated former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in the state’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Republicans won all of Virginia’s statehouse elections, flipping five Democratic seats.

While Democratic Governor Phil Murphy was re-elected in New Jersey, his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, came considerably closer than pollsters projected to ousting him. Murphy was declared the winner of the contest by CBS News on Thursday morning, with a margin of victory of around one point.

While many on the right have commended DeSantis, he has also been chastised for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the summer, when COVID cases and hospitalizations spiked in Florida, DeSantis’ approval rating plummeted.

However, in recent weeks, the number of cases in the state has decreased. Last Monday, a Florida newspaper chastised DeSantis for claiming credit for a drop in COVID-19 infections in the state.

DeSantis has a significant advantage over the Democrats aiming to unseat him in 2022, according to recent polling. The governor’s position was discovered in a poll conducted by Saint Leo University between October 17 and October 23. This is a condensed version of the information.