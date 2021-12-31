Following FSG’s £650 million purchase of Liverpool, a legal battle in the United States has erupted.

According to sources in the United States, one of the partners engaged in the management of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team is attempting to have the arrangement to sell the organization to Fenway Sports Group reversed.

FSG, the owners of Liverpool, concluded a deal to buy a controlling ownership in the ice hockey team last month, a deal that was ratified by the NHL this month and adds the Penguins to an FSG empire that already includes the Reds, the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise, and the RSK Racing NASCAR squad.

While the financial details of the deal haven’t been made public, the Penguins were valued at roughly £650 million by Sportico’s analysts at the time of the sale, with FSG stating that the management structure of club legend Mario Lemieux and part-owner Ron Burkle would remain in place.

According to numerous US sites, including Law360, a court filing with the Delaware Chancery Court is pressing for the deal to be thrown out after limited partners in the Lemieux Group, Wildfire Productions LP, claimed that they were unlawfully frozen out of the deal. According to records made public by the Chancery Court, Wildfire only became out about the sale 20 minutes before it was made public.

“Through clandestine back-room manoeuvres, Mr Burkle and Mr Lemieux are organizing an unlawful cash-out for themselves, while steamrolling and freezing out their limited partners, including Wildfire,” Wildfire claims in the lawsuit.

Wildfire claims that ‘Team Lemieux,’ the firm’s general partner, “deliberately ignored” the consent rights that existed when selling the team to FSG, and that Burkle and Lemieux attempted to amend the partnership agreement prior to the sale so that they would only need a majority of partners’ approval instead of unanimous approval.

In the lawsuit, Wildfire claims that the intended modification “destroys the basic agreement at the heart of our collaboration.”

“It creates a revolving door for the general partner role while locking Wildfire in place, depreciating its investment in the partnership, and subjecting it to the whims of.”

“The summary comes to an end.”