Following FDA approval, states and counties began administering the third dose of the COVID vaccine to vulnerable people.

As the highly contagious Delta version continues to spread across the United States, several states and counties are administering a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccination to those with weaker immune systems.

Individuals who are immunocompromised can now obtain a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to health agencies in Washington, Los Angeles County, and New Jersey.

The statements follow the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing on Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can receive an additional dosage of the vaccine. However, a CDC database revealed that more than 1 million Americans had already taken a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer prior to the statement.

The advice is for roughly 3% of persons in the United States who are at risk of sickness as a result of organ transplants, certain malignancies, or other illnesses. The decision, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, is a vital step “in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, may get as much protection from COVID-19 immunization as possible.”

Data suggests that persons with moderately to severely weakened immune systems may not necessarily build the same amount of immunity as people who are not immunocompromised, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Receiving a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine may provide an extra layer of protection against the virus for people at risk.

“A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna will provide extra protection for individuals who need it and help shield some of our most vulnerable from the highly contagious delta variant,” Washington State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement on Saturday. “Vaccines continue to be the best weapon we have to protect our communities and slow the spread of COVID-19,” says the CDC.

The extra shot isn’t strictly a booster, but rather an extra dose for people who didn’t build enough immunity after the first two treatments. According to federal guidelines, the third dose should be given at least 28 days following the second. Individuals should also receive the same vaccine as they did for their first two rounds.

