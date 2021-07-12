Following England’s Euro 2016 defeat to Italy, there were no arrests in Liverpool’s city core.

Merseyside police issued a statement praising individuals who quietly watched the match in pubs and bars.

Thousands of football enthusiasts flocked to locations around the city to witness England take on Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Despite incidents in London where fans attempted to break into the stadium and acted violently, Liverpool was said to be rather incident-free.

Officers also reported seeing people follow coronavirus guidelines while enjoying the “great atmosphere.”

“England played their hearts out tonight, and the country as a whole, including people across Merseyside, were right behind them loving the match,” said Superintendent Diane Pownall.

“The atmosphere was excellent across the region, and on the whole, people followed the Covid rules and had a good time.”

“I’d want to congratulate all of the licensees in Merseyside who made sure their pubs and bars were Covid compliant, as well as all of the members of the public who demonstrated why Merseyside is such a fantastic county.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to our officers, staff, and Special Constabulary, as well as our partners, including Liverpool City Council, Knowsley Council, Sefton Council, St Helens Council, Wirral Council, British Transport Police, North West Ambulance Service, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and Merseytravel, for their planning and efforts in ensuring the success of this historic event.