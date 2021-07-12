Following England’s defeat, Merseyside Police praised the community.

Following the conclusion of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, Superintendent Diane Pownall of Merseyside Police took the time to thank the local people.

The force expressed gratitude to the residents of Merseyside, who flocked to pubs and restaurants in town centers and Liverpool City Centre to watch the final.

“England gave it their best tonight, and the whole country, including people across Merseyside, was right behind them, cheering them on,” Superintendent Pownall added.

“The atmosphere was excellent across the region, and on the whole, people followed the Covid limitations and had a good time.

“I’d want to congratulate all of the licensees in Merseyside who made sure their pubs and bars were Covid compliant, as well as all of the members of the public who demonstrated why Merseyside is such a wonderful county.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to our officers, staff, and Special Constabulary, as well as our partners, including Liverpool City Council, Knowsley Council, Sefton Council, St Helens Council, Wirral Council, British Transport Police, North West Ambulance Service, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and Merseytravel, for their planning and efforts in ensuring the success of this historic event.