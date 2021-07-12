Following England’s defeat, estate agents Savills is investigating racist tweets reportedly posted by a staff member.

Following England’s Euro failure, a high-end national estate agency has initiated an investigation over racist remarks.

After one of its employees allegedly sent racist tweets, Savills, which has offices across the UK including Liverpool, released a statement.

Following the loss, Savills initiated an investigation into a now-deleted spate of tweets that contained racial language and made references to domestic violence.

According to Wales online, one of the claimed tweets used the n-word.

Savills issued a statement on Twitter saying they are “immediately investigating” and will take “necessary action.”

“Savills is committed to eliminating prejudice and supporting diversity amongst our workforce,” Savills, which has an office on Princes Parade in the city centre, said in a tweet. This inexcusable incident will be the subject of a thorough investigation.”

“Savills abhors and has zero tolerance for any type of racism and racial prejudice, and is outraged by the discriminatory statements made in these tweets,” the statement continued. Savills is investigating right away and will take the necessary steps.”

The three young black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka have been targeted by a barrage of racist tweets following England’s defeat.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is examining “offensive and racial” statements received on social media as a result of the online harassment.

The outbursts were also criticized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “This England squad deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racially attacked on social media.” Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

The FA said in a statement that the abuse of the three players who took a knee before each match during the Euros to show support for eradicating racial inequity was “appalling.”