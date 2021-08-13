Following “disruption,” KFC cautions that “things may be a little different” at its restaurants.

KFC has announced that a “disruption” could result in food shortages in some of its locations.

The fast food behemoth took to Twitter to provide an update to chicken fans around the country. Customers may notice that “certain things aren’t available” and that the package “may seem different.”

The source of the outage is unknown, and KFC has not stated which foods from its menu may be affected or how many locations may be affected.

However, according to The Mirror, a shortage of HGV drivers has disrupted food deliveries across supermarkets and merchants in recent weeks.

There is a 100,000-driver shortage, which has worsened in recent weeks as a result of the “pingdemic,” which refers to being notified, or “pinged,” by the NHS Covid-19 app on your phone and then being advised to self-isolate.

The paucity of staff is being blamed on travel restrictions connected to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Brexit.

“The Colonel has just come from a long day at the fryers and wants to send the following message,” KFC wrote on Twitter.

“Just a heads up that there has been some interruption around our country over the last few weeks, so things may be a little different when you come to visit us.

“Some items may be unavailable, and our packaging may differ from what you are used to. We understand that it isn’t ideal, but we’re doing our best to keep things going smoothly.

“In the meantime, please bear with our amazing teams… Despite the interruption, they’re doing a fantastic job. We hope to see you soon for your next fix of fried chicken.”

This isn’t the first time KFC’s food supply has run out.

In 2018, the fast-food company ran out of chicken and had to close 600 locations across the United Kingdom as a result.

KFC at the time blamed the problems on DHL, a new delivery company.

After fast food fans contacted 999 to report the shortages, the police were forced to issue a statement.