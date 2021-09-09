Following Derek Draper’s emotional plea, Kate Garraway says she “feels wrong.”

Kate Garraway has stated that attending the National Television Awards tonight makes her feel “wrong.”

Finding Derek, the 54-year-old broadcaster’s documentary about her husband’s battle with long-Covid, has been nominated for a prize at the event.

Kate talked about how she’s been split since the nomination on today’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

“To be honest, I’ve been feeling pretty emotional – and debating whether or not to go at all,” she said.

“It just feels bad to go, to urge them to vote since it is such a sensitive subject.”

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid hosted Thursday’s edition of the ITV news programme, as Kate was in an unexpected role delivering the morning’s headlines.

Kate will resume her presenting responsibilities alongside the Money Saving Expert tomorrow, but she spoke about how an emotional interaction with a stranger outside her home has persuaded her that she is on the right track.

“I was crushing up some boxes for the recycling outside the front of my house yesterday when a lady walked by and said, ‘I hope you win,’” she added.

The stranger went on to tell Kate that her sister died two weeks ago from heart difficulties caused by Covid, but that the Finding Derek video had given her a ‘great lift’ because it brought awareness that others were going through the same struggle.

Kate continued, “I just thought, OK, I’ll ask people to vote because there are still millions of people who are suffering from Covid.” Those folks are starting to feel neglected as we strive to go on with our lives and find joy again.”

The hosts then insisted that Kate attend the awards ceremony because of her “excellent piece of work.”

“I believe you should go with pride,” Martin advised. Derek is a huge fan of your work as a journalist. This is a journalistic piece of work that sheds light on a difficult subject that many people have dealt with.

“Whether you win or lose, you go out with your head held high.”