Following Covid’s announcement, two prominent city center bars closed their doors.

Two popular Liverpool city centre pubs have voluntarily closed after NHS Track and Trace contacted a staff member.

In the Dale Street district of the city centre, Thomas Rigby’s and The Lady of Mann are two well-known and well-loved pubs.

They’re both members of the Market Town Taverns chain of pubs, which spans the north of England.

The Lady of Mann is located right behind Thomas Rigby’s, which has a front entrance on Dale Street, and the two establishments share a beer garden that is popular in the summer.

Both pubs should have been open and welcoming customers today, but they were both forced to close.

“Following a member of our team being contacted by NHS track and trace, we have chosen, as a precautionary step, to close Thomas Rigby’s and The Lady of Mann until June 28 2021,” said a note on the front of Thomas Rigby’s.

“We appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing you again soon.”

The railings to the side of Thomas Rigby’s, which serves as an entrance to The Lady of Mann tavern, have a similar note.

According to the warnings, the bar owners are strictly adhering to the isolation guidelines and ensuring that any staff members who may have had contact with the member notified by track and trace are free of the virus before reopening.

Thomas Rigby’s is a famous Liverpool pub named after Alderman Thomas Rigby, who made his fortune in public houses and hotels after coming from poor circumstances.

Around 1852, he purchased the structure and added the stucco exterior.

The Lady of Mann, its sister bar, is named after the famous Manx ferry and is considered a hidden Liverpool gem.

Market Town Taverns has been contacted by the ECHO for comment.