Following council action, the bar will have to battle to preserve its license.

Following council action, a Merseyside bar may be forced to close.

Mollie’s Bar in St Helens has been stripped of its right to operate normally, as part of restrictions that will take effect in the next three weeks.

The evidence on the Duke Street pub was assessed, and a subcommittee found that it had “undermined licensing objectives,” according to the council.

The prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public annoyance, and the protection of children from harm are the four objectives outlined in the Licensing Act 2003.

The particular nature of the breach has not been revealed, but a council representative said the bar had previously been at the center of a number of difficulties.

Kadeem Hodgson, who was high on drink and drugs when he became hostile outside the nightclub and stabbed a man in the bottom with an 18cm sword, was previously stabbed at Mollie’s.

The pub was also issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) in December of last year after it was found to be in violation of Covid-19 standards by providing drinks without a substantial meal.

Following the council’s ruling last week, the bar will be prohibited from engaging in any “licensable activity” and will be subject to a 21-day right of appeal process.

Before the judgement takes effect, the premises might continue to operate normally throughout this time.

If Mollie’s does not file an appeal during this time, the Premises Licence will be revoked, and all licensable activity at the venue will be compelled to cease.

The selling or supply of alcohol, live music events, and the playing of recorded music are all activities that require a license.

On social media, the pub looks to be operational and continues to invite visitors to events, including a showing of last Saturday’s Liverpool game.

“We will not hesitate to exercise our powers as a Licensing Authority when there are concerns expressed that a licensed business is undermining the Licensing Objectives,” said Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities at St Helens Council.

