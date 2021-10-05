Following complaints about “harmful stereotypes,” David Walliams’ book will be reissued.

Following backlash to the narrative of Chinese youngster Brian Wong, Who Was Never Ever Wrong, a new edition of ‘The World’s Worst Children’ will be released in March 2022, according to The Mirror.

The problematic piece will be replaced by a new narrative in the new issue.

Georgie Ma, a podcaster, highlighted the problems with Mr Walliams’ bestselling anthology, claiming that it “normalized jokes on minorities from a young age.”

It has been verified that the piece would be removed following her complaints and a meeting with publisher HarperCollins.

“In consultation with our author and illustrator [Tony Ross], we can confirm that a new narrative will be developed to replace ‘Brian Wong’ in future editions of The World’s Worst Children,” HarperCollins stated in a statement.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to periodically assessing content, the update will be scheduled at the next reprint.”

“I have a toddler, and I don’t want her to be captivated in these novels where Chinese culture is misrepresented,” Georgie told The Bookseller.

“The overall character is based on the stereotype that Chinese people are nerdy, swotty, and brilliant at math, that we aren’t aggressive, and that we are high achievers.

“Even in the manner in which Brian has been depicted. He wears spectacles, he has small eyes, and he appears to be a nerd… All of them are destructive stereotypes.”

This isn’t the first time Mr. Walliams has been chastised for his portrayal of various ethnic communities.

Following backlash over their use of blackface in some of his Little Britain jokes, Mr Walliams and his TV co-star Matt Lucas apologised last year.

Following the backlash, the show was withdrawn from internet streaming providers.

In May 2016, the book “The World’s Worst Children” was released.