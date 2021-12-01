Following claims, the European Commission has scrapped the term “holiday period.” Christmas is being canceled.

After concerns from conservatives and the Vatican, the European Commission reversed an internal communication advising stating “holiday period” instead of “Christmas period,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the Vatican described the wording as an attempt to “erase” Europe’s Christian roots.

The European Commission is the EU’s executive branch, in charge of setting objectives for the 27-nation bloc and ensuring that they are carried out.

The draft document’s goal, according to Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality, is to “illustrate the richness of European culture and reflect the European Commission’s inclusive orientation towards all walks of life and beliefs of European citizens.”

She said it didn’t satisfy the Commission’s standards and didn’t accomplish its goal, but that she would consider the issues highlighted in future versions.

“Clearly, the criteria need to be improved,” Dalli added.

According to a Pew Research Center research from 2015, 74.5 percent of Europeans were Christians in 2010. By 2050, this figure is predicted to drop by roughly 100 million people to 65.2 percent. On the other hand, the number of people who have no religious identification or who practice non-Christian religions is predicted to rise.

The Muslim population in Europe is expected to expand by 63 percent by 2050, from 43 million in 2010. During that time, the number of religiously unaffiliated people is predicted to increase by around 16 percent. Other religious populations are likely to grow in comparison to 2010, but none of them is expected to exceed 3 million people.

Fertility, age structure, switching religions, and migration, according to the Pew Research Center, are all elements that contribute to changing Europe’s religious landscape.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a video posted on the Vatican News portal on Tuesday, even the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, interjected with an unusually harsh condemnation. Parolin praised efforts to end prejudice in the EU, but insisted that such efforts must not result in the “cancellation of our roots, the Christian feature of our Europe, particularly with reference to Christian holidays.”

“Of course, we know that numerous factors shaped Europe’s existence and identity, but we must not forget that one of the most important, if not the most important, was Christianity itself,” he remarked.

Antonio Tajani is a member of. This is a condensed version of the information.