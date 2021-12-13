Following Boris Johnson’s announcement, there have been significant coronavirus changes.

After the UK Covid-19 threat level was raised to Level 4, Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister revealed revisions to the booster vaccine program, as well as an update on the spread of the Omicron strain of the virus, in a pre-recorded statement.

Mr Johnson’s remarks came as he fights accusations that he broke Covid restrictions by conducting a Christmas quiz last December.

The Prime Minister warned the public not to “make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t affect you” while speaking from Number 10.

He called the advanced booster program a “national mission” and said it’s “unlike anything we’ve done in the vaccine program before.”

Following his national address, there have been five significant changes.

From the end of January to “by the New Year,” the government is bringing forward its goal of providing boosters to all qualified targets.

“We know how these exponential curves develop from bitter experience,” Boris Johnson said.

“There should be no doubt that an Omicron tidal wave is on its way.”

Booster jab bookings will open on Wednesday for all adults aged 18 and over, however some may be able to receive theirs sooner.

“The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday, and that’s the best way to guarantee your appointment,” the Prime Minister said, “but in some places, you can walk in from tomorrow (Monday).”

To assist in the deployment of the covid boosters, military soldiers will be enlisted.

These will be provided to every location, and immunization clinics will be able to open earlier in the mornings, later in the nights, and on weekends.

“This will necessitate a tremendous amount of effort.” And because we’re focusing on boosters to meet this new goal, some other appointments will have to be postponed until the New Year,” Boris Johnson added.

“However, if we don’t act now, the wave of Omicron could be so large next year that cancellations and interruptions, such as the loss of cancer appointments, will be far worse.”

In the wake of the urgent Omicron plea, Mr Johnson’s new campaign is “Get Boosted Now.”

“No one should be in any doubt: there is an Omicron tidal wave coming, and I am part of it,” the PM added.

“The summary comes to an end.”