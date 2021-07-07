Following Biden’s remarks, China has asked the US for “rational” policies.

In the midst of growing competition between the two countries for leadership in the Indo-Pacific, China has stated that it expects “rational and pragmatic” policies from the US.

During a virtual Asia Society event on Tuesday, Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, expressed his surprise at China’s assertiveness and ambition to restructure the international order in its favor.

Campbell, a senior diplomat who worked in the Obama administration, also clarified US policy on Taiwan at a time when tensions over the democratic island are increasing.

“We do not favor Taiwan independence,” Campbell stated, adding that the US wants a “strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan.”

In response to Campbell’s statements, China’s Foreign Ministry stated that Washington should focus on collaboration rather than disputes between the two countries.

“China has always approached its ties with the United States on the concepts of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation,” Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, said in Beijing on Wednesday.

“We hope the United States would meet China halfway, adopt a logical and pragmatic China policy, prioritize cooperation, manage disputes, and support the healthy and steady development of China-US relations,” he added.

Beijing’s view on Taiwan, Wang said, is “consistent and clear”: the island is part of China’s territory. He warned that Washington should be cautious on the issue, lest it “seriously harm China-US relations.”

Campbell told the Asia Society that he was “astonished” when he returned to government and found a “very assertive, determined China that wants to play the leading role on the global stage.” Campbell’s role as Indo-Pacific coordinator is part of the National Security Council, which is led by Jake Sullivan.

Beijing aims to “reshape Asia’s operating system,” replacing concepts such as freedom of navigation and peaceful conflict resolution with a system that favors China, he added.

According to Campbell, the Biden administration has already observed anxiety among friends and partners about China’s economic coercion as a result of early engagements in Asia and Europe. Last year, Australia was subjected to trade restrictions.

The top White House official gave the clearest evidence yet that China’s leadership believes the United States can be overtaken and eventually replaced. According to him, this viewpoint is gaining traction in Asian countries such as Singapore and China.

“The more ideological individuals around President Xi, the more they believe.” This is a condensed version of the information.