Following an update, the NHS Covid-19 app is expected to issue fewer notifications.

According to the BBC, the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app will be upgraded to give out less isolation notifications.

Developers have been advised to tweak the readings that trigger alerts, according to a source within the team behind the app, which covers England and Wales, though the time frame for the upgrade is unknown.

Businesses, particularly the hospitality industry, have expressed concern that too many individuals are being recommended to self-isolate, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has stated that the app may need to be updated before England’s restrictions are lifted on July 19.

People who test positive for Covid-19 can share their results anonymously through the app, which will send warnings to recent close contacts whose smartphones were within a 2m distance for at least 15 minutes during a 24-hour period.

“Things are moving fast,” a source from the app team told the BBC, adding that modifications to the parameters might be made very soon.

The Department of Health and Social Care stated that the app was doing “exactly what it was supposed to do,” while Downing Street stated that it was a “essential tool” that users should continue to use and isolate when asked.

In the midst of increased Covid instances, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expressed reservations about making changes to the app, stating, “This feels like taking the batteries out of the smoke detector, and that is never a good idea.”

The number of cases in the UK is increasing, with figures from the Office for National Statistics indicating that one in every 160 persons has the virus, up from one in every 250 the week before. In the week leading up to July 3, an estimated 400,000 people tested positive.