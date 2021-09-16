Following an outbreak of a dangerous sickness, a veterinarian in Liverpool has issued a warning to dog owners.

A severe strain of diarrhoea is infecting dogs in Liverpool, and pet owners are being encouraged to keep an eye out for it.

The warning came after the Liverpool Vets saw an increase in the number of very unwell dogs visiting their practice in Cleveland Square in the city center.

One indication that people should be aware of is if their dog passes blood from their bum.

The Liverpool Vets, who shared the warning on Facebook, stated, “We have been seeing an increasing number of very ill dogs.”

“It’s neither Parvo or the strain we can test for,” says the doctor.

“We know one thing: we need to treat these instances vigorously in order to help them get better.

“If your dog passes blood from their bottom, please take them to the vet right immediately; don’t wait for it to go away.”

“My 11 week old Doberman puppy died with these symptoms after just owning it for a day, we found him dead the next morning,” one woman responded to the post.

“The vet indicated it was most likely Gastroenteritis, but it was plainly much worse.”

“Took my dog Peggy to pdsa yesterday, woke up with blood everywhere and vomiting, on the mend now but honestly thought I was going to lose her,” another woman stated. I gave her medication and a drink to keep them from becoming dehydrated.”