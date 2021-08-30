Following an injury scan, Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England team.

Gareth Southgate has chosen the Blues star for a trio of World Cup qualifiers that the Three Lions would play over the next two weeks.

During the international break, England will face Hungary, Andorra, and Poland, although without Calvert-Lewin.

Despite scoring in each of his three Premier League games to start the season, the striker has been sidelined with a toe ailment during the first half of the season.

However, in Everton’s recent 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the attacker suffered a thigh injury.

The problem required him to be substituted immediately after doubling his team’s advantage from the penalty spot, and the 24-year-old was evaluated before possibly joining the national squad.

Everton have confirmed that he will remain at Finch Farm for the next few weeks due to a thigh injury and will be evaluated by the club’s medical team.