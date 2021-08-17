Following an increase in drug-related deaths, Liverpool City Region will get £12 million to combat drug criminality and usage.

The Liverpool City Region will get over £12 million in cash, according to fresh statistics showing that drug-related crimes and deaths in Merseyside reached new highs during the pandemic.

The Liverpool City Region, which includes Merseyside Police and three local councils, will receive up to £11.76 million in Government money over the next two years to extend a multi-agency program targeted at decreasing drug-related crime and misuse.

According to the latest government numbers, police in Merseyside registered 13,177 drug offenses in 2020/21, which is up from 11,803 similar crimes the previous year.

In a street rampage, a driver slams into a car and then hits a home wall before leaving.

Between March and the end of May last year, during the first nationwide lockdown, the number of offenses was 38 percent greater than the same period the year before.

While the figures have dropped since then, total drug criminality is still higher than in previous years.

Most other categories of crime, on the other hand, decreased dramatically during the onset of the pandemic and have stayed lower than typical throughout the last year.

According to a report by the Criminal Justice Inspectorates, some police agencies blamed the increase in documented drug offenses on officers having more time to take the initiative and discover offenders, rather than any increase in criminal activity.

Drug offenders were less able to conceal in plain sight since there were so few other cars on the route.

There is, however, evidence that there was a true spike in drug criminality during that time period.

Between April and December 2020, the national law firm Stephensons noticed an 820 percent increase in clients seeking legal help for intent to provide offenses.

“The significant jump in intent to supply offences underlines the increase in proactive police activity around drugs this year, but also suggests how organized crime groups and private individuals have turned to the supply of drugs to supplement income or offset lost earnings during a year of lockdowns and restraining orders,” Colin Rawson, a partner in Stephensons’ criminal offence department, said.

“One pattern we’ve noticed is the continuous abuse of vulnerable young people to transfer drugs between locations.”

“The summary comes to an end.”