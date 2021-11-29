Following an assault allegation, a manhunt is underway.

Police are looking for a 31-year-old male in connection with an attack.

Cheshire Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted individual they wish to talk with.

Christopher Tarran, of Ellesmere Port, is wanted by Warrington police on suspicion of assaulting a ‘Beautiful’ young mother discovered dead in the Mersey River.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 6ft1 in height, and of medium build.

He has blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Anyone having information concerning his location should call Cheshire Police on 101 and reference incident number IML 1062577.

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

