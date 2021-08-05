Following an argument, the priest strangles her mother and stabs her multiple times.

After reportedly killing his mother while she was sleeping, a 24-year-old priest from India’s Gujarat state has been detained.

According to the publication The Times of India, Karan Joshi allegedly strangled his 55-year-old mother, Geeta, and then stabbed her many times in the abdomen in their home in Damka, Surat, on Monday.

According to the investigation, Geeta refused to unlock the door when Karan arrived home at around 9 p.m. the night before the murder. Karan was apparently only permitted to enter their home after a 15-minute squabble between him and Geeta.

Karan then allegedly went to his mother’s bedroom and murdered her while she was sleeping. After his father, Vasant Joshi, filed a complaint with the Ichhapore police station, he was reportedly arrested.

“When the cops arrived, [Karan] was present in the residence. “We arrested [his son]based on Vasant’s statement,” a police officer was cited in the newspaper as saying.

Karan first refused to reveal specifics about the murder, but under cross examination, he admitted to the crime, according to authorities.

According to Vasant, the father and son duo performed several ceremonies at the homes of their clientele in their own village and adjacent villages, which the younger Joshi did not take seriously.

Karan was similarly uninterested in marriage and preferred to spend his time with his pals, on whom he lavished money, according to Vasant. His parents were said to have stopped giving him money and had forced him to marry.

Karan’s parents are also said to have chastised him for his tendency of loitering with friends for lengthy periods of time, which had resulted in repeated quarrels. Neighbors verified to authorities that the family members had a lot of heated disputes.

A guy allegedly murdered his mother and turned himself in in the Indian state of Assam on Tuesday, in a similar event.

When Dipankar Mandal surrendered himself to the Jalukbari police station, he said he murdered his 55-year-old mother, Purobi Dey Mandal.

“We still don’t know why he murdered his mother since he hasn’t told us,” an officer was reported as saying. Dipankar has mental health concerns, according to the police.

Purobi was still doing religious rituals when the event occurred, according to sources.