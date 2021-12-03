Following an argument about a television set, the son allegedly beats his father to death.

An disagreement over a television set allegedly escalated to a physical incident between a man and his father in Florida.

On November 28, the event occurred at Mario Tarabillo-Urbana Justiniano’s Drive home in Orange County. Tarabillo-Justiniano told police that he wanted to buy a new television set but that his father, Mario Tarabillo, 59, wanted to give him an older one. According to CBS station News 6 WKMG, they then began bickering, which quickly escalated into a violent altercation.

According to the arrest document, Tarabillo-father Justiniano’s then yelled him an expletive before attempting to move by him. When he refused to let his father pass, the dad hit him in the face, according to Tarabillo-Justiniano.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the son then allegedly attacked his father and punched him three or four times in the affidavit of Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective Kevin O’Malley. When the son noticed his father was unconscious, he attempted chest compressions, according to him.

However, Tarabillo-Justiniano allegedly modified certain elements regarding his version of the incident while speaking with detectives. He initially stated that he did chest compressions for 15 minutes, but then clarified that it was for roughly half an hour.

He also contacted 911 several times, claiming he had no idea if his father was alive or dead. Tarabillo-father Justiniano’s was found lying on the floor when deputies arrived at his flat. At the scene, the individual was pronounced deceased.

Tarabillo-Justiniano was found to have injuries on his knuckles and faint bruising beneath his right eye, according to the arrest affidavit. O’Malley was also told by the son that he attacked his father in self-defense. However, O’Malley stated in the affidavit that Tarabillo’s injuries were “gruesome” before his death. Tarabillo had a kidney transplant two years prior to the incident, and his health had been apparently weakened by an infection. In the next 30 days, he was scheduled for another surgery.

Tarabillo-Justiniano is now charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.