Following an argument, a wife pours boiling water on her sleeping husband’s genitals, and the victim is critically injured.

Following a violent quarrel, a man in India received severe burns after his wife threw boiling water on his genitals.

On Saturday morning, the tragedy occurred in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Macherla Rao, the victim, and his wife, Padmavati, had apparently been fighting for some time. According to The Hans India, the two had another spat on Friday night before going to sleep.

Padmavati, enraged, poured boiling water on her husband’s genitals when he was sleeping a few hours later. The man began screaming in pain, and other family members heard his shouts and hurried him to a local hospital for treatment. He was said to be in a serious state.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives filed a police report, and the wife was put into custody as a result. Rao’s third wife was disclosed during interrogation, and he had abandoned his prior two marriages because they were unable to conceive. According to Sakshi English, she informed the cops that Rao married her with the goal of having children and that they have two children together.

Conflicts between the pair had arisen in recent months, according to the police, and they were investigating what prompted the accused to take such dramatic action. They also stated that they were looking into whether the attack was motivated by money or extramarital affairs.

It was unclear whether the suspect had been charged in relation to the event. Also unknown were the specifics of her bail agreement.

A guy died when his wife poured boiling water on him for secretly marrying their neighbor in a similar instance in Indonesia. When the wife learned of the secret marriage, she became enraged and poured a pail of hot water on her husband while he was fast asleep. The man’s family members hurried him to a local hospital after hearing his screams, but he died six days later from burn injuries. The wife was apprehended and accused with the murder of her husband.