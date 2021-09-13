Following an argument, a man kills his mother-in-law by removing her internal organ with a bamboo stick.

A man stabbed his mother-in-law to death, then stuck a bamboo stick into her genitals and ripped out her organ in a terrible incident.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra, a state in western India. According to India Times, the accused, whose identity was not revealed, had recently been released after serving three years in prison for another offence.

Following his release on September 1, the man returned to his home to meet his wife, only to discover that she had married someone else and was expecting a child. He found her and demanded that she leave her new husband. He returned to her house the following day, but she had already left. Because he couldn’t reach her, the accused went to her mother’s house to find out where she was.

The woman, on the other hand, refused to provide any specifics, and the two were embroiled in a furious debate. The accused took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law. He then poked her in the genitals with a bamboo stick.

According to India Today, “after hitting her on the head with tiles and cutting her with a knife, the accused inserted a bamboo in her private area and pulled out an internal organ.”

The man was later arrested and charged with unnatural acts.

The defendant was detained in police custody until September 14th.

An old mother was strangled to death by her daughter-in-law and lover earlier this year in the southern Indian state of Karnataka for objecting to their connection. The victim’s body was discovered on rail tracks a day after she went missing. According to the inquiry, the accused strangled her to death before removing all of her jewelry. They then threw her body on the rails to make it appear as if she had died by accident.