Following an argument, a 13-year-old boy drowns his 9-year-old friend; the body is discovered.

A 13-year-old boy drowned his 9-year-old friend in a horrifying event after the two got into a dispute while playing. The victim’s body was discovered in a pond near his home, according to police.

According to India Today, the incident occurred last week in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Ajay, a Virudhanagar village inhabitant, has been named as the suspect.

The accused and the victim had been friends and neighbors for a long time, according to local media reports. They used to have a lot of fun together. However, the two had gotten into a disagreement while playing the day before the event. The younger boy contacted his father, upset at the incident, and complained about Ajay. The man chastised Ajay for his actions.

Ajay approached the 9-year-old the next day under the pretext of friendliness after being chastised. Ajay offered to take him to a local pond and teach him how to swim.

The victim’s parents noticed he hadn’t returned home after several hours. After their initial search yielded no results, the family turned to the police. Despite the fact that Ajay was interrogated, he pretended to be unaware.

Following an exhaustive search, the child’s body was discovered in the pond. Officers began an investigation into an unnatural death and searched the area’s CCTV cameras.

Hours before the latter went missing, police discovered a video of the accused with the youngster strolling towards the pond. Ajay was summoned and interrogated, and he confessed to the crime.

Ajay was outraged when the youngster complained to his father, according to him. He resolved to drown him in order to avenge him. According to Aaj Tak, the accused was arrested right away and transported to a juvenile jail center (translation).

A similar event occurred last month in the Indian capital of Delhi, when a 15-year-old kid fatally stabbed his classmate after a disagreement. The accused, a grade 10 student, was suspected of murdering his friend, a grade 11 student, after the latter verbally attacked the accused’s mother during a cricket match, according to police. When the murder occurred, they were both dressed in their school uniforms. Despite being brought to a hospital, the victim was unable to be saved.