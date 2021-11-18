Following an agreement, a Franklin Graham event will be held in Liverpool.

After a petition to cancel the concert failed, an American preacher accused of propagating homophobic ideas will perform at Liverpool’s Arena and Convention Centre next year.

ACC Liverpool had previously contested an existing booking for Billy Graham Evangelist Association Limited (BGEA), who had planned to visit the city in 2020 as part of their ‘God Loves You’ UK tour.

After accepting the booking in 2019, the venue said it learned of “a number of statements” made by the event’s intended keynote speaker, The Reverend Franklin Graham, and decided to try to cancel the event.

BGEA, on the other hand, appealed the judgment, and the two sides have finally struck an agreement that will see the event go place on May 14, 2022.

ACC Liverpool has received’satisfactory assurances from the event organizers that The Reverend Franklin Graham’s message will not be discriminatory, insulting, or negative towards any particular communities, organizations, or individuals,’ according to the organization.

Mr. Graham, the son of Billy Graham, has previously stated that gay marriage is a sin.

The revelation that the tour will visit Liverpool next year has been met with sadness by LGBT+ groups and people in the city.

“We are aware that, due to legal objections, ACC Liverpool will now have to conduct an event in 2022 featuring evangelical speaker Franklin Graham, who is notorious for his anti-lgbt+ statements,” the Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation stated in a statement.

“We have been communicating with ACC Liverpool and other partners, alongside Homotopia (a Liverpool-based LGBTQIA festival), to understand the issue, and while we are satisfied they have explored all options, it is apparent that the event will go ahead.”

“We believe that, as we saw last summer, our community can unite to combat hate.” As a result, rather than trying to have the event canceled, we are encouraging our community to come together and respond imaginatively, demonstrating how LGBT+ friendly our city region can be.

“With Homotopia, we’ll keep talking to our community and helping to coordinate a creative reaction in the next weeks and months.”

